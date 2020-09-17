Oberheiden Law Launches Truck Accident Law Firm

DALLAS, TX, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Oberheiden Law is delighted to announce the expansion of its practice to include wrongful death and personal injury claims from truck accidents. The firm is expanding in response to rapidly increasing personal injury claims and litigation in the recent past.

To support this growth, the firm is pleased to announce a new addition to the team of senior attorneys. James S. Bell will be working alongside the Founding Attorney & Managing Partner – Dr. Nick Oberheiden. His main role will be representing clients throughout the US who were injured in serious truck accidents.

Dr. Oberheiden is a seasoned litigator with vast experience fighting for people who have suffered significant losses because of third parties. He is an author and legal authority globally, having taught federal civil procedure and constitutional law on several continents. He has also been featured in renowned publications like Forbes magazine and Wall Street Journal, among others.

His partner James Bell is renowned for winning significant settlements for his clients, the most notable being in 2017 when he secured the largest personal injury settlement in the US. Bell is a skilled litigator known to handle complex negotiations skillfully and secure favorable settlements.

Collectively, Dr. Nick Oberheiden and Mr. James Bell have 20+ years of legal experience and over $6 billion in settlements for their clients. Coupled with a huge team of experienced and passionate truck accident lawyers, [Oberheiden Law] is strategically placed to obtain favorable trial verdicts and settlements for victims of truck accidents across the country.

Oberheiden Law’s truck accidentattorneys are known for many things besides their unmatched ability to secure record settlements and favorable trial verdicts. The attorneys are also known for their undivided attention to every client.

Anyone who has suffered injuries or family members interested in pursuing justice on behalf of/for their loved one can contact Oberheiden Law for ZERO-cost initial consultations.

Oberheiden Law – Truck Accident Firm contact information:

Phone: 866-965-0952

Website: TruckInjuries.org

Disclaimer: Information contained above does not equate as legal advice. Prior settlement results and trial verdicts can’t be guarantee in the future. This information can constitute as attorney advertising depending on the jurisdiction. All website disclaimers apply.