Inovar Consulting expands its Leadership team to accelerate growth momentum

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Inovar Consulting, a Hyderabad headquartered IT Consulting firm, specializing in Digital Transformation and consulting, announced the appointment of Saurabh Panchal, Senior Program Manager.

“I am thrilled to welcome Saurabh Panchal to Inovar Consulting,” said Apratim Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Inovar Consulting. He further added, “2020 has been an exceptional year for Inovar as we have taken significant and critical steps towards transforming Inovar into a world-class technology consulting firm, which is able to deliver transformational impact for our clients resulting from unprecedented velocity of technology change. Saurabh will work closely with the rest of the team to accelerate our continued growth and bring distinctive value to our clients.”

Saurabh comes with over 15 years of experience in IT services. In his earlier role, he was a program manager consultant in the Office365 Team of Microsoft, where he accomplished on-boarding over 50 application teams across the platforms. His experience spans rich hands-on experience in application designing, software architecture, development and automated testing.

“Inovar represents a tremendous opportunity to build upon a solid foundation of smart digital solutions. The work being done in this field is particularly outstanding,” said Saurabh. “I look forward to leading Inovar to greater heights in the near future.”