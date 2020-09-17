Wooden Street Introduces Trendy Range of Kitchen Wardrobe Design in the Catalog

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — The kitchen is an important area where you cook food and store all your grocery essentials. For maintaining the neat look, it is mandatory and rewarding to keep all items in a place. This is also hygienically crucial that your cook nook doesn’t look messy. Getting organised the kitchen elements is a daunting task and many people doesn’t know how to begin. Virtually, every kitchen is equipped with drawers and shelves, but for an appealing look and more storage purpose, you need a kitchen wardrobe design to meet your desires. That is why the furniture and decor market has evolved with the latest kitchen wardrobe designs in different styles to meet your needs.

To match up with market trends and customer needs, Wooden Street has come out with unique and captivating kitchen wardrobe design features online. This store offers many designs with variation in features like some have open cabinets or closed, while some have glass doors or not in ample size. The range at Wooden Street is economical and affordable to fit in any corner of the kitchen decor.

All the kitchen wardrobe designs here are crafted with the premium and promising solid wood i.e., Sheesham or Mango. This gives an assurance for its durable nature. At Wooden Street, the wood designs are coated in honey, teak, mahogany and walnut finish. The purpose of providing wooden designs is due to durability and finished elegant appearance. For better understanding, check out Wooden Street’s designs and kitchen wardrobe images that stocked for every kind of customer.

1. Full-Fledged Wooden Horizontal Kitchen Cabinets

Nowadays, many people often prefer a long height kitchen cabinet with perfect storage space. The reasons are that it looks classy and stores everything into. So, Wooden Street brings an impressive display and spacious cabinets. To maintain robustness of design, all are fashioned with the superior quality of wood. This range of kitchen wardrobe design comes with various deals and warranty.

2. Horizontal Kitchen Wardrobe design with Curio Display

Some people love to show-off their exquisite collection. The collection of products can be anything your books, sculptures or but the collection of crockery is something incredible. You can try hands on WoodenStreet’s range of kitchen wardrobe design with glass doors. They exhibit contemporary look with curio doors for a fantastic display.

3. Vertical Elegant Kitchen Wardrobe design

Most of the short-height people have to make a nice upper body workout to reach the cupboard’s top. Similarly, if the person wants to take anything from the upper drawer of the kitchen cabinet’s shelf, he will end up with problems. So, Wooden Street has dealt with such problems and laps up with vertical kitchen wardrobe design. This also works efficiently in the small kitchen space. This range of cabinet designs is ideal for kitchen and dining room. All the designs are crafted with premium wood quality and also come with amazing offers and deals.

4. Single Door Horizontal Kitchen Wardrobe design

Today in trendy wardrobe designs, single door kitchen wardrobes are boom for compact areas. As they give an appealing look to the kitchen and enhance the display of the items too! Explore the Wooden Street exclusive single door wardrobe design of superior quality and finished look. The estimated delivery is also within the weeks and on time. Along with this, it also offers other dining and storage accessories like Kitchen racks, kitchen shelves, kitchen trolleys and much more.

For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to get service 24*7.

Conclusion:- Above mentioned were some of the stylish kitchen wardrobe designs that will surely help to get graceful decor in the kitchen. These designs can be matched with any style of dining and kitchen space.