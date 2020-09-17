Uneecops Technologies Honored with Prestigious Awards from SAP

NOIDA, India, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Uneecops Technologies, an esteemed SAP partner and a reliable information technology services provider has earned a series of prestigious awards from SAP for its outstanding regional contributions in driving the digital transformation of the SMEs.

Uneecops received “APJ Partner of the year 2019”, “India Subcontinent Partner of the year 2019”, “Partner of the Year North India for the Highest number of Customer Acquisition 2019”, and “Impact Partner of the Year India 2019”.

These awards are presented to the top SAP alliance partners in different regions for their commendable performance in sales, innovative ideas, expertise in technology and services, and specific-solution capabilities every year.

The steering committee of SAP representatives from all over the world determines the winning partners in each category per region, based on criteria such as service excellence, sales expansion, customer satisfaction and acquisition, high-growth contribution, etc.

About Uneecops Technologies

Uneecops Technologies is a leading IT company that has been transforming the business landscape of SMEs in close partnership with SAP.

Uneecops Technologies is Asia’s #1 SAP Business One Partners with a track record of 500+ successful implementations and best-in-class services specializing in software customization, data migration, business process road mapping, implementation, licensing, upgradation, SAP HANA, SAP Business ByDesign, Cloud, and various other managed services. The successive win of the team for consecutive years is the reflection of its constant dedication and hard work that it has put across.

About SAP

SAP is a global market leader in developing enterprise application software. SAP’s wide range of automation products helps emerging companies in the effective management of their business processes. From manufacturing to supplying chain, to logistics and various other industry domains, SAP enables users from all industry verticals to gain greater control and visibility across their organization and empowers them to make strategic business decisions.

