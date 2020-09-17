Gym Assistant releases new SmartPhone systems to help Health & Fitness businesses during COVID-19

Alameda, California, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Gym Assistant software (developed by Bio-Logic Inc.) has released a new SmartPhone Access & Check-in system that assists Health & Fitness club operators during COVID-19.

During the current COVID-19 public health emergency environment in the United States, the handling of cards/fobs or touching keypads or biometrics can be perceived as potential health risks. To offer improvements with this Gym Assistant has released their new Gym Assistant SmartPhone Access & Check-in systems so that users can minimize physical touchpoints.

When asked about the new SmartPhone Access & Check-in systems for Health & Fitness club operators, the Company spokesperson said,

“The new Gym Assistant SmartPhone Access & Check-in systems allow gym owners to provide convenient, reliable and secure access to any user with the Gym Assistant partner SmartApp at the click of a button. Users simply download the SmartApp, register, and then they can immediately be sent their Gym Assistant digital SmartKeys that work on the 24/7 schedule that club owners designate. Gym owners no longer have to physically meet with people to issue or revoke access as this may not comply with some local social distancing requirements, so this system is perceived as a safer, more secure and affordable alternative option.”

Gym Assistant offers gym software that provides various benefits such as 24/7 Access Control, Automated Check-In, Recurring & Flexible Billing, Marketing Communications, Powerful Reporting, and Retail Point of Sale. Their Windows based software is neither a browser-based nor a mobile app for phones or tablets. When you buy Gym Assistant software, you own it up-front. You do not need to pay endless monthly subscription fees for the software as once it has been purchased, you own it.

Gym Assistant’s new SmartPhone Access & Check-in Systems also offer improved security. When asked about this the Company spokesperson responded,

“People may share cards, fobs and PIN numbers, but not their phones, making Gym Assistant SmartPhone Access & Check-in inherently more secure. In addition, every Gym Assistant digital SmartKey credential is heavily encrypted and works without connecting to your local network eliminating potential data hacking.”

Gym Assistant also offers other products such as barcode and proximity access control and check-in systems, PhotoCapture software, ProShop point of sale software and TimeClock software. Gym Assistant provides club management software that does not require an ongoing monthly subscription. Once the customer (gym or club owner) purchases the software – they own it. Gym Assistant specializes in membership management software and hardware that is really easy to use.

About the Company

Gym Assistant is based in Alameda, California USA and is owned by Bio-Logic Inc. a software company that develops custom software solutions for various industries, including Prosthetics and Orthodontics, Diabetes Care, Pharmaceuticals, Handheld Devices, and Health and Fitness. Their Gym Assistant product is a membership management software ideal for gyms, clubs and any related Health & Fitness business. The Company is dedicated to providing craft software solutions that make peoples’ lives better. Visit https://www.gymassistant.com/ for more information.

