Lightweight Jewellery Brand Melorra Launches Autumn/Winter 2020 Collection: The Earth Tones

Bangalore, India, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Every Friday is a new collection launch day at Melorra. As part of its #FridayRefresh Sale, the brand inaugurates the latest jewellery collection inspired by the current fashion trend. On 11th September, Melorra unveiled its newest Autumn/Winter collection of 20/21 influenced by the classic shades of Earth. The Earth Tones Collection by the brand celebrates the versatile and timeless tones of the planet Earth. The chocolate brown hue and mahogany shades are at the centre of this newest jewellery collection launch by Melorra.

The Earth Tones draws inspiration from the ‘simple is more’ proverb to translate the classic, timeless beauty of Earth and its different shades into a range of jewellery. Melorra stayed true to its vision to bring Earth tones in the form of accessories by extracting information from the latest fashion shows that played with the velvet, ribbed knits, and tie-dye effects to add textures to the Earth shades. Even the addition of boots, trench coats, blazers, and skirts in the hues of the Earth greatly influenced the Melorra designers to introduce brownish tint to the jewellery collection. As per the designer, the neutral and peaceful hues of the Earth are evergreen shades in the fashion industry. She speaks, “This fashion season, classic tones are the ones to own. From Toffee and Sand to Mahogany, every shade in the book is popular among the youth. We translated this trend in a range of gold and gemstones ornaments to let you enjoy a little colour play with a lot of versatility.”

The designs of Earth Tones Collection are up for grabs: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/collection/W20/Earth-Tones/

More About The Earth Tones Collection

The Earth Tones Jewellery Collection consists of 36 jewellery model of high-polish and satin finish yellow gold studded with gemstones of dark and light shades.

The collection range includes gold rings, pendants, bangles, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

The price range of The Earth Tones Collection ranges between 8,000 and 1,24, 000.

The jewellery in this collection is available in 18K and 22K yellow gold.

About Melorra

Melorra, a Bengaluru-based online jewellery brand, offers lightweight and trendy jewellery of precious metals, such as gold, diamond, and gemstones. The brand designs jewellery by drawing inspiration from global fashion trends displayed on international and national runways and fashion shows. Predominantly, Melorra caters to the jewellery needs of modern women who wish to wear trendy yet minimal accessories daily to their offices, colleges, or at home.

Moreover, the brand ships its products throughout Indian and eve covers over 26,000 pin codes across the nation with the cash on delivery payment option. All the gold jewellery sold by Melorra are BIS hallmarked, and the diamonds and gemstone items are SGL and IGI certified. The products come with a 30-day return/exchange offer along with the option of lifetime exchange. The brand encompasses more than 9000 jewellery designs, which are available on its website.