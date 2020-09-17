Shale Gas Market Major Players and Growth Driving Factors Analysis, 2012 – 2020

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 17, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Shale Gas Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The increasing need for energy and diminishing conventional gas reserves, the demand for unconventional sources such as CBM, shale gas, gas hydrates and tight gas has experienced a significant leap in the past decade. Shale gas is the form of natural gas derived from underground shale deposits through hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

Key Players:



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Antero Resources

BHP Billiton

Cabot Oil & Gas

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Devon Energy

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/shale-gas-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The key factors driving the market are anticipated to be the abundance of shale gas globally however yet not matured reserves in several locations such as India and Indonesia, improved supply and distribution network, enhanced drilling technology and decline in prices of conventional energy sources.

Regarding end-users, shale gas market is segmented into industrial, commercial, power generation, transportation, and residential. Owing to its low price compared to other fossil fuels, the market is anticipated to replace conventional sources such as coal, nuclear and hydro especially in chemical, fertilizer and hydrogel production industries.

Application Outlook:

Industrial

Power Generation

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Regional Insights:

In the present industry scenario, Canada and U.S. are the major producers of shale gas. These two countries produced almost 92% of the total volume in 2013. Earlier to shale gas, U.S. was the largest importer of natural gas. Later on, owing to rapid production and exploration activities, U.S. emerged as the major exporter for the market followed by Canada estimated over 8.2% of the gas extracted in 2013.

China accounted 30 million cbf output by 2012 and increased its production to 200 million cbf till 2013. As per estimates, China has a huge amount of shale gas reservoirs and discovers great market potential. The Chinese government is also supporting tax leverage and financial benefits to the shale gas companies.

APAC is anticipated to be the emerging market with a CAGR of over 66% from 2015 to 2020. Europe in more than 14 countries including Germany, Poland and France is also is also anticipated to increase production of shale gas over the forecast period owing to the abundant availability of reserves which are in the initial maturity stage.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark