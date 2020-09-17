3D Mapping and Modeling Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2023 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-17 — According to a research report “3D Mapping and Modeling Market by Component (3D Mapping & 3D Modeling), Application (3D Projection & Navigation, Product Marketing), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Construction & Engineering), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The 3D mapping and modeling market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to USD 6.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Increasing use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games, and movies; advancements of 3D scanners, 3D sensors, and other acquisition devices; increasing availability of 3D content; and advent of 3D-enabled display devices are the major factors driving the growth of the 3D mapping and modeling market.

Browse 227 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC on “3D Mapping and Modeling Market – Global Forecast to 2023″

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Across the APAC region, there are several prosperous economies with well-developed cyber ecosystems, such as India, China, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. The region is also undertaking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. This region is expected to experience the highest growth rate, driven by western organizations, establishing and maintaining production facilities in Asia due to economic factors. The growth in the APAC region can also be attributed to growing economies, where businesses are rapidly adopting 3D mapping and modeling to innovate their products.

Market Players

The major vendors in the 3D mapping and modeling market are Vricon (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Autodesk (US), Bentley Systems (US), Alphabet (US), Trimble (US), Intermap Technologies (US), Esri (US), CyberCity 3D (US), Topcon (Japan), Dassault Systèmes (France), Adobe (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), Pixologics (US), Flight Evolved (US), MAXON (Germany), Onionlab (Spain), The Foundry Visionmongers (UK), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Apple (US).

Autodesk’s AEC Collection helps customers design, engineer, and construct qualitative and predictable building and civil infrastructure projects, commonly used by AEC industry experts. The AEC Collection includes software such as AutoCAD, AutoCAD Civil3D, and Revit. The company’s Product Design Collection offers connected, professional-grade tools that help customers make products and compete in the changing manufacturing landscape. Moreover, Autodesk has continuously acquired companies to develop its tools and simulation software to produce 3D models and 3D mapping. For instance, in 2013, Autodesk acquired Virtual Shape Research GmbH, a developer of class-A surface modeling and conceptual design software for the automotive industry. Furthermore, in 2014, Autodesk acquired BitSquid AB to add tools for game developers by developing a new 3D game engine. The company has taken innovative strategies to develop its technologies. It has taken part in some strategic alliances to help grow its 3D design tools. The company entered into a partnership with Microsoft, which helped Autodesk accelerate the future of digital and physical 3D creation. Autodesk and Mattel entered into a strategic agreement, which would help enhance their toy line and create efficiencies for their customers. Autodesk collaborated with Local Motors to add software to accelerate manufacturing innovation.

Trimble is one of the leading providers of positioning technologies for the 3D modeling and 3D mapping market. The company offers products and services for advanced 3D modeling and 3D mapping. It leverages technologies, such as integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications, and office software, for processing, modeling, mapping, and data analytics. The company helps surveyors, GIS service companies, governments, utilities, and transportation authorities by providing them with the latest 3D modeling and mapping technology. Trimble offers a wide range of products for 3D modeling and mapping; some of these products include SketchUp, Trimble Trident Office Software, and Trimble MX Office Software.

