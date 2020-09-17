Professional Dental Care Market | Growing Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ —

[178 Pages Report] The global professional dental care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021.

Factors such as growing number of small/ private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gains for dental practitioners are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. However, increasing number of large/group dental practices and reluctance to adopt dental dispensing practices by dental practitioners are expected to restrain the growth of this market to certain extent.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210346692

Growing number of small/private dental clinics

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of dentists across the globe, owing to which, the number of dental practices has also increased. The US is one of the major markets for dental dispensing products mainly due to the large number of dental practices in the country, increasing expenditure on dental care, and widespread awareness about oral hygiene.

APAC, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing region for the Oral Care products market mainly due to the increasing number of dentists and dental practices in the region, growing disposable incomes, and rising awareness about oral hygiene. In India, every year, approximately 12,000 to 15,000 new practices are started in the country. Similarly, the number of dentists in China increased from around 111,000 in 2010 to 137,100 in 2015.

This growing number of dentists and the subsequent increase in the number of dental practices will increase the adoption of oral care products, which is expected to drive growth in the professional dental care products market.

In 2015, Europe commanded a major share of the market

Geographically, the global professional dental care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, Europe commanded a major share of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to rising geriatric population, increasing awareness about dental health, and medical tourism will drive the growth of this market in the APAC.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210346692

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the professional dental care market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Young Innovation, Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).