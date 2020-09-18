Hernia Repair Market | Growing at a CAGR of 3.0% | Technological Advancement & Effectiveness of Mesh Repair

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.

Growth Driver: Increasing hernia prevalence;

The growing prevalence of hernia is the main driving force for the growth of the hernia mesh repair market. This is mainly attributed to the overall increase in population, specifically geriatric and obese population, and improvements in healthcare systems that have enabled the early detection and treatment of hernia.

Age contributes significantly to the risk of hernia by retarding the body’s capabilities and natural healing abilities over time. According to a registered study in the UK, the prevalence of hernia was found to increase with age, from 5% in the 25¡V34 age group to:

10% in the 35-44 age group

18% in the 45-54 age group

24% in the 55-64 age group

31% in the 65-74 age group

In addition, the incidence of hernia among men aged 75 years and above was found to be 45%. Consequently, the growth in aging population can be expected to boost overall hernia incidence in the coming years.

Browse 137 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203245450

The hernia mesh segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the hernia repair market

On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.

The tack applicators to account for the largest share of the mesh fixators market

The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures is the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment of the mesh fixators market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450

Geographically, The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia mesh market in North America.

Key Market Players;

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien Plc (Medtronic Plc) (Ireland), Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (US), W. L. Gore & Associates (US), LifeCell Corporation (Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Getinge AB) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), and Integra Lifesciences (US). Other players include DIPROMED (Italy), FEG Textiltechnik mbH (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).