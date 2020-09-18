Government Cloud Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2022 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-18 — According to a research report “Government Cloud Market by Solution (Cloud Storage, Disaster Recovery, Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management), Service, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment Model, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The government cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 15.40 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.85 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period. The demand for government cloud is driven by various factors, such as lower IT costs, availability of compliant solutions, minimized human dependence, protection of enterprise data against disasters, and need for regulatory compliances.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the government cloud market during the forecast period. The region is extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as cloud and mobile technologies, in the government firms. The major growth drivers for this region are the large-scale investments in the implementation of cloud infrastructure, due to the growth in advanced applications and need for better control and visibility mechanisms. The APAC region is in the growth phase; however, it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global government cloud market. The increased government initiatives and ICT spendings in the APAC region are facilitating the growth in this region.

Market Players

The major vendors providing Government Cloud Solutions & Services are Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Microsoft (Washington, US), IBM (New York, US), Google (California, US), HPE (California, US), Oracle (California, US), Salesforce (California, US), Cisco Systems (California, US), Dell Technologies (Texas, US), VMware (California, US), Verizon (New York, US), CGI Group (Montreal, Canada), AT&T (Texas, US), SAP (Walldorf, Germany), NetApp (California, US), Informatica (California, US), Huddle (London, UK), Capgemini (Paris, France), CenturyLink (Louisiana, US), Citrix (Florida, US), Equinix (California, US), Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan), NTT DATA (Tokyo, Japan), Red Hat (North Carolina, US), and NEC (Tokyo, Japan).

Amazon Web Services is one of the prominent players in the government cloud market. Amazon Web Services’ government cloud offerings include products, such as AWS GovCloud (US) and G-Cloud UK. AWS GovCloud (US) is designed to meet the stringent US government security and compliance requirements, and host sensitive data and regulated workloads. The product provides government customers and their partners the flexibility to architect secure cloud solutions that comply with regulations, such as Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Baseline, DOJ’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy, US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), and Department of Defense (DoD). The company is strongly focused on expanding its global footprint and therefore opened data centers in the UK and Canada. The company is expected to launch Amazon Web Services data centers in Sweden, Middle East, France, and China soon.

Microsoft is another top market player catering to the government cloud market. Azure Government is Microsoft’s government cloud platform for the US state, local, and federal government agencies. The product offers a cloud platform that provides functionalities, such as security, privacy and control, compliance, and transparency. Azure Government provides security and compliance services to the US government for all systems and applications deployed on its architecture. The company has developed intelligent cloud innovations, strengthened its government cybersecurity solutions, improved the government services, and reinvented productivity and business processes. Microsoft is well supported by an ecosystem of expert government service partners that enabled governments to expand their services through the government cloud.

