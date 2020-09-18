Embedded System Market Growth Driving Factors, Upstream and Downstream Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Embedded System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

In 2013, the Embedded System Market was valued USD 140.32 billion and is predicted to reach USD 214.39 billion by 2020 growing at CAGR of 6.3% from 2014 to 2020. The increased investment in automation technologies and growth in sales of electronic devices are key factors that are expected to drive the market.

Key Players:



Altera Corporation

ARM Holdings

Atmel Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/embedded-system-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The increased investment in automation technologies and growth in sales of electronic devices are key factors that are expected to drive the market. The use of embedded system has increased in many sectors. The Automotive industry is dominating among other industries. Embedded system is application-specific system that ensures accurate and desired functionality. The demand for devices such as smart electric meter is expected to propel the market.

The demand for smart meter has increased due to its capabilities such as sending accurate reading to suppliers and is expected to increase even more in forecast period. Technological advancement and availability of electronic components at low price will have positive impact on market. Embedded system has numerous applications in various fields; as a result the demand for systems is high. Besides, the demand from areas such as healthcare is expected to fuel market in next six years.

Product Outlook:

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Military and Aerospace

Telecommunication

Regional Insights:

In 2013, the North America was largest market and is expected to dominate in forecast period. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2014 to 2020. The number of trained professional and Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (TSMC) is main reason for growth of industry in the region. The use of java in mobiles in-order to develop different applications and to control NFC will eventually boost the market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark