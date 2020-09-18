Leading Players in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT devices) Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ — The rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing spending on chronic and surgical wounds, government initiatives to prevent SSIs, and the high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers are the major factors driving the growth of the NPWT devices market. Also, emerging markets and the increasing sale of disposables and single-use consumables, are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the NPWT devices market.

According to research report the NPWT devices market is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2023 from USD 2.11 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215139824

The prominent players in the NPWT devices market are Acelity L.P. Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi), Talley Group (UK), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), DeRoyal (US), Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co KG. (Germany), Medela LLC (Switzerland), Alleva Medical Ltd. (China), Cork Medical (US), 4L Health Co. Ltd. (China), Carilex Medical GmbH (Germany), ChongQing Sunshine Medical Industry & Trading Co (China), Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Pensar Medical (US), and Haromed Bvba (Belgium).

Acelity L.P. Inc. (US) held the leading position in the NPWT devices market. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of surgical healing, patient mobility equipment, and tissue-repair therapy for acute care and serious traumas. To maintain its leading position in the NPWT devices market, the company focuses on product launches and strategic acquisitions. The company has a robust portfolio of NPWT devices, including V.A.C.Ulta, VeraFlo, InfoV.A.C, ActiV.A.C., and V.A.C.Via. Acelity is a pioneer in NPWT devices and has been in the market for more than 15 years, which provides it with a competitive edge. In 2017, the company launched the world’s first single-use NPWT system—PREVENA DUO—specifically designed for the simultaneous management of two closed surgical incisions.

Acelity L.P. Inc. (US) held the leading position in the NPWT devices market for home care settings in 2018. Over the last three years, the company adopted new product launches, agreements, and partnerships as its core business strategies to enhance its share in the NPWT devices market for home care settings. It offers a considerable portfolio of products for home care and recently launched a digital wound care initiative that helps continuously monitor the delivery of NPWT to patients at home.

Acelity L.P. Inc. (US) is the leading player in the NPWT devices market for hospitals. The company has a portfolio of conventional NPWT devices such as ABTHERA Open Abdomen Negative Pressure Therapy, ABTHERA SENSAT.R.A.C, INFOV.A.C Therapy System, CELLUTOME Epidermal Harvesting System, V.A.C. FREEDOM Therapy System, and ACTIV.A.C. The company focuses on organic growth strategies to enhance its market position.

Get Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215139824

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com