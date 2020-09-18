Plant-based emulsifiers is projected to account for the largest market share in the food emulsifiers market

The global food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The rise in consumption of processed foods due to the rising disposable income and the increasing end-user applications of food emulsifiers are expected to drive the overall food emulsifiers market.

The food emulsifiers market, by source, has been segmented into plant-based and animal-based emulsifiers. The market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the plant segment in 2020 and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Plant-based food emulsifiers are preferred to animal-based food emulsifiers, as they are less harmful and more stable in food formulation. These factors drive the plant segment in the food emulsifiers market.

Covid-19 has opted the manufacturers to look for high quality ingredients and products for the consumers. Consumers are ready to pay a higher amount given the high quality of the product. This has resulted in manufacturers to focus more on maintaining a strong relationship with the value chain stakeholders.

The global market for emulsifiers is dominated by large players in the food industry. These include Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), and Ingredion Incorporated (US).

