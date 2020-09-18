North American Healthcare IT Market – Expected Revenue Growth by 2025 | Industry Dynamics

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the North America HIT Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their trends at the country level. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research.

Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level incidence data for various diseases) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product and services, components, and end user). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

The North American healthcare IT market size is projected to reach USD 239.9 billion by 2025 from USD 96.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

A majority of this growth is attributed to the growing adoption of various healthcare IT solutions by providers to meet the heightened regulatory requirements for patient care and safety, increasing need to curtail soaring healthcare costs, and growing need to improve the quality of healthcare while maintaining the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1190



The non-clinical solutions segment dominated the North America HIT Market

Based on the product, the non-clinical solution segment is anticipated accounting for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT industry in 2019. There is a high demand for non-clinical solutions as they increase operational efficiencies, maximize reimbursement, and improve the overall quality of care delivered in healthcare organizations.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to anticipate and validate the size of the North American healthcare IT market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets.

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the market size, the total North American Healthcare IT market was divided into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.

By components, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

Based on components, the North America HIT Market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, and the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.

By end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT market in 2018

Based on end-user, the North American HIT Market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. In 2018, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT industry. This is attributed to government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care and the need to control growing healthcare costs & improve the efficiency of healthcare services.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1190



North America will continue to dominate the North America healthcare IT market during the forecast period

The North American Healthcare IT Market, by country, is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. US accounted for the largest share of the North America healthcare IT industry in 2018 due to stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies, such as EPIC Systems (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America HIT Market are McKesson Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Dell Technologies (US), and CVS Health (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com