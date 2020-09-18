US Anticoagulation Therapy Market : Growing Number of Patients Requiring Lifelong Anticoagulation Therapy.

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the US anticoagulation therapy market is projected to reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2022 from USD 17.25 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.5%

US Anticoagulation Therapy Market by Product ((Anticoagulants Drugs (NOACs, Warfarin)), PT/INR Devices (In-Office, Home Testing)), Service Type (Testing & Consulting), Type of Clinic (Hospital Associated, Independent & Pharmacy-based)

The market is segmented into products (anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices) and anticoagulation clinics. The growth in the anticoagulation drugs market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, and stroke; long-term administration and high volume of recurring sales of anticoagulation drugs; and increasing demand for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114158575

On the basis of product, the tensiometer market is segmented into optical tensiometers, force tensiometers, volumetric tensiometers, bubble pressure tensiometers, and accessories. The optical tensiometers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large adoption of optical tensiometers in the chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical, and material & coating industries in the R&D and quality control of products.

Based on drug type, the anticoagulation therapy market for drugs is segmented into NOACs, warfarin (VKA), and other drugs. In 2016, the NOACs segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for drugs. Due to the better safety and efficacy of NOACs as compared to traditional therapies, the adoption of NOACs is higher as compared to traditional drugs. In addition, key market players such as Portola Pharmaceuticals (received FDA approval for its NOAC Betrixaban in July 2017) are focusing on the development of NOACs in order to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by this shift in market dynamics.

The anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices is segmented into in-office testing devices and home testing devices. The in-office devices segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large number of patients opting for in-office testing services.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

The market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the tensiometer market. The factors such as chemical production growth in China, growth in Indian oil & gas industry, increasing demand for primary energy in India, and growth in medical device & pharmaceutical market in Asia are driving the growth of the tensiometer industry in this region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=114158575

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The US anticoagulation therapy market is consolidated in nature. C. H. Boehringer Sohn (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Pfizer (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), and Portola Pharmaceuticals (US) are the major market players in the global market for drugs while Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Alere (US), and CoaguSense (US) are the major market players in the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR home testing devices.