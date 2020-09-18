Real World Evidence Market | Growing Opportunity and Challenges for New Market Entrants

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Real World Evidence Solutions Market by Component (Dataset, (Claims, Clinical, Pharmacy, Patient), Services), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Immunology), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Payers, Providers) – Global Forecast to 2023 “, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by 2023 from USD 689.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.3%

Browse 92 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Real World Evidence Solutions Market “

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76173991

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising geriatric population (and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases), shift from volume- to value-based care, and delays in drug development (and the subsequent increase in development costs).

By component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017.

On the basis of component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the global real world evidence market. The large share can be attributed to factors such as easy availability of massive amounts of data, increasing dependence of outcome-based studies on real-world data, and rising demand for information by payers and providers regarding drug safety.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76173991

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment held the largest market share of the real world evidence market in 2017.

Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the real-world evidence market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

North America dominated the market in 2017.

North America accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of a favorable regulatory environment, high number of RWE service providers, the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the high R&D expenditure, are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the global real world evidence market.

Talk To Our Research Analysts:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=76173991

The Real World Evidence SolutionsMarket is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the Real World Evidence Solutionsinclude IQVIA (US), ICON (Ireland), PAREXEL (US), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), Optum (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Oracle (US), SAS (US), Syneos Health (US), Anthem (US), Clinigen Group (UK), Palantir Technologies (UK), and Flatiron Health (US).