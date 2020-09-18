Cleanroom Technologies Market | An Emerging Market with Attractive Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research “Cleanroom Technologies Marketby Product (HVAC, HEPA filters, air shower, apparel, gloves, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2024″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.The global cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The global Cleanroom Technologies market is segmented based onproduct, construction, end user and regions.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users. This segment includes safety consumables and cleaning consumables.

Browse and in-depth TOC on in "Cleanroom Technologies Market"

217 – Tables

25 – Figures

229 – Pages

In the cleanroom construction market, by type, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market

The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the industrial growth in this sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products.

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies in the country are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cleanroom technologies market in the APAC.

Market Players

The key players in the Cleanroom Technologies market are Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), PartecoSrl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).

