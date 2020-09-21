NEERAJ EPILEPSY CLINIC LAUNCHES “SAFE DAILY OPD” – A TESTAMENT TO THE SAFETY OF PEOPLE OF INDIA

Rishikesh, India, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — As the world awaits a vaccine for COVID, the fear of the pandemic still looms large. Patients visiting health centres at regular intervals, chronically ill elderly people, expecting mothers and little ones are at risk of contracting Covid-19 and other infections. With a view to provide a safe environment to such patients Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic, has announced the introduction of Safe Daily Outpatient department Clinic in rishikesh to cater to the needs of those who have neurological ailments. Patients suffering from epilepsy have to take regular medication as frequently as on daily basis.

Despite the high number of COVID cases in the country Rishikesh has relatively lower number of active patients. Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic is ensuring safety and security of its patients by maintaining proper sanitisation and hygiene. Patients undergoing treatment at Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic in Rishikesh have remained relatively at ease. With an immaculate track record in attending to the medical needs of people for over 42 years, Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic is taking extra steps to protect their patients during these times. . Ensuring strict sanitisation protocols, irrespective of patients being in the clinic or not. Patients are screened as soon as they enter, and only then are they given any treatment.

The quality and standards of safety measures put in place by Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic is at par with global standards and adhering to the guidelines issued by Government of India giving the much needed peace of mind to patients

About Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic: Neeraj Epilepsy Clinics is India’s leading epilepsy treatment centre. It provides world class treatment with an impeccable track record, supported by State-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated & experienced Doctors.

With the goal of making India Fits free, and to ensure the finest Medicare for patients. To deliver these mission, Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic conducts free camps that provide high quality and affordable treatment to Epileptic Patients.

At Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic, our team consists of the leading experts from the industry, who work relentlessly to ensure the best treatment for each patient. Our highly experienced and trained team of expert doctors and staff at Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic work in tandem with the patient, making use of the most advanced facilities and technology to provide treatment to the patient. At Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic, we focus not only on offering the best treatment and care facilities to our patients but also on the human aspect of treatment. All our staff at Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic is attuned to the wants and needs of the patients and makes it his/her mission to ensure that the patient is administered treatment in an environment that feels safe and comfortable to the patient. With Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic, you can be assured of the best treatment with a human touch. To know more please log on http://www.epilepsytreatment.org/