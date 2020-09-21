Provision Print Favourite Stop-Shop for Fabric & Uniform Printing in Singapore

Singapore, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for fabric and uniform printing services in Singapore? If you are looking for competitive corporate uniforms printing you can trust Provision Print. With uniform and fabric printing services from Provision Print you can be assured of positive impressions from your customers.

• Silkscreen – The silkscreen is ideal for mass production of t-shirt designs. If you want a single or unique design, it may be impossible. This method is suited for one colour per screen. It is not ideal for super complex multi-colour designs.

• Dye Sublimation – The dye sublimation inks are a disperse dye suspended in a liquid solvent, like water. The images are initially printed on coated heat-resistant transfer paper as a reverse image of the final design, which is then transferred onto polyester fabric in a heat press. This method should be done on 100% polyester for the best results.

• Embroidery – Embroidery is a process where the thread is stitched into your product. With embroidery, you can create a more professional look. However, some logos may have to be altered a little if embroidery is the preferred method though because it is very difficult to recreate shading using threads.

• Digital Heat Transfer – If you have small orders of the shirt, it is economical to use the digital heat transfer printing. This method incorporates a design printed on a special paper called transfer paper. This method is ideal for many colours or gradient designs.

• Direct To Garment – DTG works like a paper printer in the office. The only difference is that in this case, the ink is going to the fabric. You first need to upload the design to the computer, which then creates uniqueness and creativity. The Direct to Garment method is excellent for printing out the super-complex design.

• Vinyl – Vinyl printing is all about heat transfer. A machine is used to cut out letters and designs from coloured vinyl and heat-press them onto the t-shirt to transfer the colour to it. Vinyl printing depends on a combination of pressure and heat.

