Mercury Detoxification Treatment In NJ/NYC

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Mercury toxicity symptoms  are many; mercury poisoning takes a heavy toll on the body, affecting the neurological and central nervous systems, as well as the gastrointestinal, immune, neuromuscular, and cardiovascular systems. Major organs, such as the brain, liver, and kidneys, also suffer as a result of mercury toxicity.

 

A wide variety of symptoms is attributed to toxicity resulting from mercury amalgam. This list includes but is not limited to:

  • Headache, fatigue, loss of concentration, irritability, depression, insomnia, and dizziness
  • Diverticulosis, stomach cramps, bloating, loss of appetite, and gastrointestinal disturbances
  • Muscle fatigue and tremors, sciatic and chest pains, leg cramps, joint pain, and tachycardia
  • Oral health problems, such as bad breath, blisters/sores, tender teeth, and bleeding gums

The Center for Systemic Dentistry will work with you to determine the best course of treatment to safely remove your existing mercury amalgam.

