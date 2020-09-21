Mercury Detoxification Treatment In NJ/NYC

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Mercury toxicity symptoms are many; mercury poisoning takes a heavy toll on the body, affecting the neurological and central nervous systems, as well as the gastrointestinal, immune, neuromuscular, and cardiovascular systems. Major organs, such as the brain, liver, and kidneys, also suffer as a result of mercury toxicity.

A wide variety of symptoms is attributed to toxicity resulting from mercury amalgam. This list includes but is not limited to:

Headache, fatigue, loss of concentration, irritability, depression, insomnia, and dizziness

Diverticulosis, stomach cramps, bloating, loss of appetite, and gastrointestinal disturbances

Muscle fatigue and tremors, sciatic and chest pains, leg cramps, joint pain, and tachycardia

Oral health problems, such as bad breath, blisters/sores, tender teeth, and bleeding gums

