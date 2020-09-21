Artworks by Lichtenstein, Blanchard, Benton and Others are in Neue Auctions’ Fine Art & Antiques Auction, September 26th

Beachwood, OH, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Fast on the heels of a highly successful 20th Century & Mid-Century Modern sale in August, Neue Auctions is back on the virtual block with a Fine Art & Antiques auction planned for Saturday, Sept. 26th, at 10 am Eastern time. The online-only auction features a wide selection of traditional art and antiques, silver, fine jewelry, decorations and furnishings.

“The many fine items in this sale have been culled from prominent local estates and collections,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “Downsizing households present opportunities for both new and established collectors.” Internet bidding will be provided by Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. For more information, please visit www.neueauctions.com.

Maciejewski added, “There’s such a wide array of finds in this auction they can’t all be covered here, so get ready and go online for a fun day of incredible high-quality finds as we continue to recycle the things that matter. It all begins right away with lot 1, a fine example of a 17th century portrait of a royal figure or lady of the court, in exquisitely painted detail” (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Lots 7-13 are a collection of 19th century portraits that include geniuses and characters. Those are followed by a group of English landscapes that would brighten up any plain wall. The group includes a large oil on canvas by James Webb (British, 1825-1895), titled Thunder Clouds (1858), signed and dated and measuring 33 inches by 58 inches, framed (est. $3,000-$5,000).

For those who prefer city scenes, lot 37 is an Antoine Blanchard (1910-1988) view of Paris at Porte St. Denis, measuring 24 inches by 26 inches (est. $5,000-$8,000). Blanchard is actually a pseudonym; the artist’s given name is Marcel Masson. No matter what you call him, he was an enormously popular painter of Parisian street scenes and his paintings are prized by collectors.

A rare and unusual work is lot number 3, a mosaic tile Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997) done in 1950 and included in the artist’s online catalogue raisonne. The tile was Lichtenstein’s first effort to enhance and assist in his then-wife’s interior design business. It has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000. Lichtenstein was one of America’s premier Pop artists of the mid-20th century.

Three works by the French painter Jules Cavailles (1901-1997) make up a colorful section of the sale in the form of happy still lifes. Also, there is a pair of exuberant still life oils by the Russian Federation artist Sergei Missan, each carrying a very modest pre-sale estimate of $1,500-$3,000.

The Cleveland School selection is topped by three examples from Clara Deike (1881-1964), an early devotee of Cubism, foreshadowed in the trio of works presented. Staying in the Midwest, the Missouri artist Thomas Hart Benton (1889-1975) will be represented with a lithograph titled Morning Train, a heart-wrenching image of a soldier heading off to war (est. $2,500-$4,500).

The little-known illustrator Roy Miller has four works in the sale, all from a local collection, two of which are interesting gouache studies for Colliers Weekly covers. One depicts Abraham Lincoln and one Theodore Roosevelt. A selection of original posters rounds out the art category.

The rest of the auction will be an eclectic mix of fine items, including a Tiffany & Co. bronze and favrile glass seven-light Lily lamp (est. $8,000-$12,000); a Regina upright interchangeable disc musical player (est. $10,000-$15,000); and a Swiss interchangeable cylinder box on a stand (est. $10,000-$15,000). Also up for bid will be silver, glass, ethnographic art and Asian art.

Those looking to feather their nests need look no further. Bidders will find many examples of fine antique furniture, highlighted by a pair of American Sheraton mahogany console game tables and an Art Nouveau bedroom suite attributed to Eugene Vallin, purchased by the present owner at Sotheby’s in London.

Daily gallery previews will be held Monday through Friday, September 21st-25th, from 9-5 Eastern time. COVID-19 protocols will be observed, with masks and social distancing required.

Neue Auctions has three more auctions planned for the balance of 2020. The first will be a single-owner collection of lovely Art Deco pieces, titled Erte and Icart. After that is an auction titled Coach Me If You Can, a timed sale of over 100 lots of “new with tags” Coach bags and accessories. And finally, A Brave Neue World sale will be held in December (or in early 2021).

Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales. To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, September 26th Antiques & Fine Art auction at 10 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About Neue Auctions:

Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with items presented fully guaranteed and vetted, and combines regular online auctions with selected art exhibitions and educational opportunities. Offering consignment services for single items, estates and corporate collections, the firm assists clients in the complicated process of settling estates and general downsizing, working with private individuals, trusts, estates, museums, banks and attorneys. Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging the current and next generation of collectors.

