Wipro Selected as Strategic Partner by Metro Bank to Drive IT Transformation

London, UK and Bangalore, India, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that Metro Bank, a large UK based retail and commercial bank, has awarded a multi-year contract to deliver and transform Testing and Environment Management Services.

As part of this partnership, Wipro will leverage its Digital and Quality Engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps enablement. This will help Metro Bank achieve its objectives around cost, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks. Wipro will accelerate the bank’s digital journey through its marquee offerings, Virtual Automation Engineer, IntelliAssureTM and Digital Rig. In addition, Wipro has been chosen as one of the preferred partners to deliver Business-IT services across Metro Bank functions.

Cheryl McCuaig, Chief Information Officer at Metro Bank, said, “We are excited to partner with Wipro on this journey towards transforming our business. We look forward to a successful partnership that delivers value to both organisations and enables us to achieve our goal of improving the quality, velocity and efficiency of our IT delivery. This directly supports Metro Bank’s strategy to become the UK’s best community bank by providing outstanding service and solutions to our personal and business customers.”

Omkar Nisal, Senior Vice President & Head – Banking EMEA, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be chosen as Metro Bank’s strategic transformation partner for testing and environment services. We look forward to working together and delivering an ambitious programme that will significantly improve the overall efficiency of technology change.”

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. Its mobile app and online service achieved the top spot in the Competition and Market Authority’s Service Quality Survey among personal and business current account holders in February 2020; the bank also ranked in the top two for overall service and store service for personal and business customers. It was awarded ‘Best All Round Personal Finance Provider’ at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2019.

Offering retail, business, commercial and private banking services, it prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose. Whether that’s through its network of stores open seven days a week, early until late, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based 24/7 contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app: the bank offers customers real choice.

The bank employs around 3,500 colleagues and is headquartered in Holborn, London.

IntelliassureTM: A Next Generation IT wellness platform leveraging the principles of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, advanced analytics and built on Wipro HOLMESTM – Wipro’s AI and Automation platform.

Virtual Automation Engineer (VAE): Intelligent Test Automation built on the theme of ‘Automating the Automation’ enabling natural language-based automation, at-scale cloud-based autonomous execution and automated maintenance through self-healing, resulting in on-demand validation of digital applications undergoing frequent changes.

Digital Rig: Wipro’s enterprise DevSecOps platform for non-linear scaling of DevSecOps through simplification, standardisation and automation of key engineering capabilities across the organisation through a self-service catalogue.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Media Contact:

Nisha Chandrasekaran

Wipro Limited

nisha.chandrasekaran@wipro.com

Check more Wipro press release updates wipro.com/newsroom/press-releases/