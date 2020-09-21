Best Workforce Management Software in 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL,2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Workforce management software is adopted by organizations to improve efficiency and productivity. It can be used on desktops as well as on smartphones. The software eases the process of planning, tracking, and managing employees. It also helps in estimating the demand for laborers, along with keeping track of the workforce.

360Quadrants selected and classified a few vendors providing the best workforce management software that enables clients to make informed decisions. These quadrants are released after doing in-depth analysis of vendors offering full-featured products and impressive business strategies for expansion. These quadrants are updated every quarter by proper analysis of vendors in the workforce management software space.

360Quadrants performs a thorough SWOT analysis and analyzes the vendors selected for evaluation. This evaluation enables service providers to learn about new opportunities and trends in the market and thereby identify the strategies adopted by them to grow and expand in the market. 360Quadrants provides a complete list of top vendors and enables customers to narrow down their search and select the right vendor based on their requirements.

Workforce Management Software Quadrant Categorization:



360Quadrants evaluated vendors providing workforce management software, and 12 top vendors were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

UltiPro, Paycom, BambooHR, Humanity, Zenefits, and Deputy Workforce Management were identified as visionary leaders in the workforce management software space.

SAP SuccessFactors, and Kronos Workforce Central were identified as innovators in the workforce management software space.

OrangeHRM and greytHR were identified as emerging companies in the workforce management software space.

Beekeeper and Branch were identified as dynamic differentiators in the workforce management software space.

Company Evaluation Methodology by 360quadrants



Skilled researchers and analysts rate the top workforce management software vendors post high-level research and analysis. This evaluation was done based on parameters categorized into product maturity and company maturity. Product maturity is entirely based on the product range and its features offered by the vendor.

Alternatively, the company maturity is based on the business strategies and geographical presence of the company. Over 70 parameters were chosen while evaluating workforce management software vendors, which will also be updated twice a year. Based on weights assigned on each parameter, ratings were assigned for chosen vendors. Depending on the rating, vendors were positioned in a particular quadrant.

