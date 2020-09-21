Excellon Software Launches New Automotive E-Commerce Solution

Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Excellon Software has been a leading provider of sales and distribution management system in the automotive domain since 2000. Excellon’s best-in-class Dealer Management System and other solutions have powered the operations of various companies in the automotive sector and in other industries for nearly two decades. We are excited to announce the recent addition of our Automotive E-commerce Solution to our world-class product portfolio. The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly accelerated the demand for digital commerce solutions, and this solution is intended to help manufacturers redraw their sales and service strategies and execute upon them.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several vehicle manufactures are looking for the capability to provide 100% contactless and fully digital vehicle buying experience not merely for booking a vehicle but also for their spares and service businesses.

Excellon Automotive E-Commerce solution offers a variety of customer-centric features and advanced capabilities to help the OEMs and their dealers provide an exceptional experience to their end-customers. In addition, this solution is designed to help business efficiency by reducing operating expenses which is important in the current economic environment.

Capabilities of the Excellon Automotive E-Commerce solution allows the end customer to execute the entire vehicle purchasing process right from selecting a dealership, viewing of the vehicle’s exterior and interior, to deciding the variant and additional equipment thus providing a complete virtual showroom experience. The customer can even choose their preferred financing option and complete the requisite paperwork digitally followed by insurance selection and secure online payment. The entire process can be completed effortlessly from a mobile device.

Excellon Auto Parts E-Commerce platform also provides a one-stop solution for end to end service management of your vehicle starting from getting service reminders, service scheduling, getting complete vehicle service history to having live tracking of the service as it is being performed.

“Manufacturers are preparing for the post Covid-19 world where they will be conducting business in a new way with zero contact and social distancing policies” says Amit Deshpande, COO at Excellon Software. “This led Excellon to develop an E-Commerce solution for the manufacturers where the customers can directly purchase the vehicle from the safety and comfort of their homes”.

About Excellon Software

Excellon Software is recognized among the most innovative software product companies from India. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a complete dealer management system, sales and distribution management, and service management software. Excellon boasts some of the largest deployments in the world for dealer & service chains comprising blue chip large enterprises who run Excellon for their mission critical business through Excellon’s flexible and extremely user-friendly ERP and CRM software. Excellon Software is also a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP), it offers GST Software for GST return & management as well as E-Way Bill.

To know more about Excellon Software Pvt. Ltd., please visit website https://www.excellonsoft.com