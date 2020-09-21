Autosamplers Market Analysis & Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

CITY, Country, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —\

Advantages of autosamplers over manual injection systems, growing importance of chromatography in drug approvals, and increasing production of crude and shale oil are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Autosamplers Market is projected to reach $1,136.2 Million by 2022 from $730.2 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Autosamplers Market by Product (Systems (Liquid Chromatography, GC (Liquid, Headspace, All-in-one)), Accessories (Syringe & Needle, Vial, Septum) & Enduser (Pharmaceutical companies, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Environment testing).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156038985

This report broadly segments the autosamplers market into product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into autosampler systems and autosampler accessories. The autosampler systems segment is further segmented into liquid chromatography (LC) autosampler and Gas Chromatography (GC) autosampler, while autosampler accessories are further segmented into vials, syringes, needles, and septum. GC autosampler systems are further segmented into three types–liquid, headspace, and all in one.

In 2017, the autosamplers systems segment is expected to account for the largest share. Largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to LC autosamplers systems being adopted rapidly in various industries like pharmaceutical and food & beverages.

Based on end user, the autosamplers market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, oil and gas industry, food and bevarage industry, Environmental Testing industry, and other end user segment. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global autosamplers market in 2017. Growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process and increasing funds for R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries are key factors driving the growth of the market.

Request for Sample Pages:

The report covers the autosamplers market across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the increasing funds for R&D activities in healthcare industries, growing funding for environmental testing and cleanup activities in the US, government initiatives to improve laboratory infrastructure, and government investments for environmental protection in Canada.

Key Players : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156038985

The major players of the autosamplers market are Agilent (US), Waters (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), and PerkinElmer (US). The other players in this market include Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Restek (US), Gilson (US), JASCO (US), and SCION (US).