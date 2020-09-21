Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function (Activator and Utility), Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Formulation (Suspension Concentrates and Emulsifiable Concentrates), Adoption Stage, Crop Type, and Region – Global Forecast 2026″, is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for improved crop varieties is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.

Report Objectives:

To define, segment, and project the global market size of the agricultural adjuvants market.

To understand the agricultural adjuvants market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the regions (along with their respective key countries)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1240

The agricultural adjuvants market comprises several stakeholders such as manufacturers, importers and exporters, traders, distributors, and suppliers of agricultural adjuvants, government & research organizations. It also includes manufacturers of pesticides and seed companies. The demand-side of this market is characterized by the rising demand for agricultural adjuvants in the pesticides and seed industries. The supply-side is characterized by the supply of raw material providers in agricultural adjuvants from various suppliers in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

The FAO has acknowledged that the spread of COVID- 19 pandemic is subsiding in a few countries and regions of the world. Still, it is also resurging or spreading quickly in some other countries such as Korea, Brazil, and India. This outbreak has affected significant elements of both food supply and demand. Border closures, quarantines, market supply chains, and trade disruptions have restricted people’s access to sufficient and nutritious sources of food, especially in countries hit hard by the virus. However, as the governments on a global level shut down borders and economies for restricting the spread of the coronavirus, the businesses observed major impacts on their international trades. Many markets are focusing on fulfilling their requirements for fertilizers, pesticides, and adjuvants by domestic companies. This is, however, causing an imbalance between the demand and supply quantities.

Opportunity: Manufacturing adjuvant products for cost-effectiveness

The cost of adjuvants fluctuates and depends mainly on the prices of petroleum and vegetable oil that are used for agricultural adjuvant production. As the application costs of different single-purpose adjuvants during pesticide application prove to be expensive for growers, applicators are looking for adjuvants that are simple to use and multifunctional. The increased downstream cost, high foam formation during production, and low productivity have resulted in many R&D activities. Many new developments have been the area of focus for researchers; these include reducing the raw material costs, increasing the production yield, and developing new techniques to lower the foam formation.

By formulation, the suspension concentrates segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Suspension concentrates are solid active ingredients which are dispersed in water. The suspension concentrates have gained popularity due to its various benefits such as the absence of dust, absence of flammable liquids, the small particle size of the active ingredients, ease of use, and effectiveness when it is compared to formulation types such as emulsifiable concentrate and wettable powder formulations.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1240

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR% during the forecast period

The market for agricultural adjuvants in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026, owing to the increasing investments by key players in countries such as China, India, and Thailand, and also the rising adoption of adjuvant technology by the crop growers for insecticide applications. Due to these factors, the market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth from 2020 to 2026.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the agricultural adjuvants market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as this market include Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC (US), Precision Laboratories (US), CHS Inc (US), WinField United (US), Kalo Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Corteva (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Croda International (UK), Solvay (Belgium), BASF (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Clariant (US), Helena Agri-Enterprises (US), Stepan Company (US), Wilbur-Ellis Company (US), Brandt (US), Plant Health Technologies (US), Innvictis Crop Care (US), Interagro (UK), Lamberti S.P.A (US), Drexel Chemical Company (US), GarrCo Products Inc. (US), and Loveland Products Inc. (US).

Recent Developments: