Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation By Top Players, Regions, and Applications, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Material Handling Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global material handling equipment market size is anticipated to reach $41.1 billion by 2025. The technological development like robotic arms, escalators, automation, etc. started an evolution in the industries which efficiently perform tasks with error free and time & cost saving manufacturing processes, may fuel the market growth.

Key Players:



BEUMER Group

Daifuku

Intelligrated Systems Inc.

Kion Group (Dematic)

Mecalux S.A.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/materials-handling-equipment-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for retrieval systems and automated storage in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, chemical, and automotive industries are expected to be a key driving factor of the market growth due to the adoption of equipment by manufacturers in warehouses as well as the distribution & production centers.

The product handling equipment reduces the cost as well as the risk of damaging a product due to manual transportation and processing activities. Trucks are the dominating segment of handling equipment and had the highest market share in 2015. However, retrieval systems & automated storage is likely to acquire significant market share over the forecast period owing to increased adoption of the automation systems across the APAC.

Product Outlook:

Storage & handling equipment

Automated storage & retrieval system

Industrial trucks

Bulk material handling equipment

End-Use Outlook:

Automotive

Food & beverages

Chemical

Semiconductor & electronics

E-commerce

Aviation

Pharmaceutical

Regional Insights:

Europe is one of the dominating regions with a significant market share in 2015 and estimated over 35% of the sector share. However, APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% making the region a fastest growing market in the forecast period. The increase in the manufacturing facilities, paired with the expansion of the e-commerce and industrial sector in APAC, is likely to drive the material handling equipment market in the region. Moreover, the mounting importance of safety at a workplace in manufacturing and chemical industries is projected to increase the demand in the forecast period.

The rapid global development of e-commerce and industrialization are projected to boost the demand for the market in warehouses. Moreover, Middle East, Africa and Latin America are anticipated to make massive investments in the material handling equipment market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark