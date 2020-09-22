EXCHANGE4MEDIA LISTS ASTRUM AMONGST TOP 25 PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRMS IN INDIA

Gurugram, India, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — The inaugural listing makes Astrum the Youngest firm amongst its Peers Astrum, India’s only science-based specialist reputation management advisory, on its fifth anniversary has been recognized by the Exchange4Media’s in its first annual listing of the Top 25 public relations firms in India making it amongst the youngest and the fastest firms in their listing.

“The prestigious ‘E4M Top 25’ on the back of the Reputation Today ‘Top 50’ listings in under five years of our inception demonstrates the value of our science-based reputation management framework to our clients.” Says Ashwani Singla, Founding Managing Partner, Astrum. He adds “The relentless focus of my colleagues on total ownership and accountability to solve high value problems for our clients is what makes them stand apart from others.” About the Exchange4media Listing Exchange4media unveiled a list of “Top 25 PR Agencies 2020” under the aegis of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communication”.

Their first attempt to recognize and felicitate top-performing PR agencies for their unadulterated efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumer and their employees. Top 25 PR Agencies list is the result of exhaustive research including internal editorial and jury evaluation.

E4M reached out to 45 Indian agencies, out of which 25 best agencies were selected based on certain parameters like organization market share, turnover, top key clients, leadership strength, employee strength and agency network. Exchange4media group has been pioneers in recognizing, celebrating and felicitating work in the field of public relations. The Top 25 PR agencies listed is xchange4media’s first annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate deserving agencies and brands. The list has been made on internal evaluation and editorial jury selection. This is a list not ranking