ASTRUM APPOINTS, SH. MANORANJAN KUMAR, IES AS SR. ADVISOR To Mentor The Growth Astrum’s Corporate Affairs Practice

Gurugram, India, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — The COVID19 pandemic once again demonstrated the need for Crisis Preparedness and effective Corporate Affairs in resolving critical issues and ensuring continuity of businesses. With the fast moving policy and regulatory regime, companies have to not only understand the mind of the government but also find effective way to collaborate with policy makers, legislators and other critical stakeholders to converge their commercial goals with that of the nation.

Keeping the need for professional and ethical corporate affairs to advocate the legitimate interest of buisnesses to protect their licence to operate, Astrum, India’s first science based speacialist reputation management advisory announces the appointment of Sh. Manoranjan Kumar, 1986 batch Indian Economic Services officer as Senior Advisor to mentor and develop its Corporate Affairs Practice. “Sh. Kumar combines the best of both an economist and a bureaucrat to help businesses successfully negotiate, the increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) regulatory and policy landscape they continue to face”, said Ashwani Singla, Founding Managing Partner, Astrum, he adds, “ in his impressive career he has donned multiple hats, as a Chief Executive (CEO), a Policy Maker and a Financial Advisor to the Government of India, I cannot think of better combination to be a strategic counsellor to a Chief Executives”. Says, Mr. Manoranjan Kumar, Evidence based policy making is the need of the hour to ensure that greatest good to the greatest numbers. Astrum’s science based advocacy is amongst the most sophisticated and professional approaches to ethically represent legitimate business interests for a progressive policy regime that ensures a level playing field and well defined rules for conduct of commerce.” He adds, “I look forward to working with this outstanding team of professionals to facilitate the much needed evidence based engagement with policy makers”.

About Sh. Manoranjan Kumar, IES Sh. Kumar is a former Indian Economic Services (IES) officer. He is a thought leader and a strategic change agent offering rich & extensive experience of close to four decades in managing large corporations at board level, advisory services, implementing policies & procedures and setting up governance, reporting structure & teams for fulfilling the strategic goals, in association with various Ministries of Government of India. “He superannuated as Advisor to the Government of India in scale of Additional Secretary”