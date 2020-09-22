AccelByte Now Supports Subscriptions as a Feature of AccelByte Cloud

SEATTLE, Washington, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — AccelByte now supports a subscription model to monetize video games. From an intuitive dashboard, a game administrator can choose whether to include one game or a bundle of games in a subscription plan. The administrator can even mix and match games from different game developers to fit a particular event or marketing strategy.

Administrators can also view and manage the list of subscribers. The player data that is stored includes the payment status, payment method, renewal date schedule, and whether a subscription is initialized, active, or canceled. With this support, along with AccelByte’s other administrative features, it is easier to run the game’s live ops. Moreover, the player data completely belongs to the game publisher, which gives them total control over their players and more freedom to set pricing for their games and game bundles.

This subscription feature of AccelByte Cloud is perfect if a game publisher is looking for a way to engage with players who’d like an option to try games without buying them at full price. Subscription plans can also be an alternative to running a conventional promotion or campaign—be it for a new game release or to regain engagement for older games.

The subscription demo can be found on demo.accelbyte.io/subscription

Any questions regarding this new feature can be sent directly to hello@accelbyte.io

AccelByte Inc (AccelByte) provides a comprehensive white-label backend for game studios to develop, publish, and operate games-as-a-service. Leveraging years of combined experience running large scale game services, they built their technology from scratch to bring AAA-pedigree game services to everyone. They help game studios enable cross-platform play & progression and seamlessly allow crossover between titles.