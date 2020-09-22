AppJetty Language Translator’s Latest Update Out: Powerful and Better

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, While AppJetty Language Translator is already giving a tough competition to competitors for enabling language translation in Shopify, they have launched AppJetty Language Translator 2.0 – an enhanced version packed with more productive features than ever before.

With the next-gen built-in support for AI-based translation, GDPR configuration and translation, location-based redirection, and more, AppJetty Language Translator 2.0 is all set to make it to the top.

“Technology is getting advanced by leaps and bounds. AI is the future. Why not adopt it now? So, here we are with an enhanced version of our AppJetty Language Translator. With the built-in AI language translation support native to Shopify language translation, our first update is all the way smarter and more SEO-friendly. I am quite confident that our first update of AppJetty Language Translator will soon emerge as a popular choice among Shopify store owners looking for a translator app.”, says Maulik Shah, the CEO.

“To change with time is a must. To stay relevant in the market and serve our customers in the best way possible, we have come up with the enhanced version of our popular apps – one being the Language Translator. This time, our developer team added more progressive features like AI support, support for GDPR popup configuration and translation, import/export translations. We believe that these features will soon help take it to the top of Shopify translator apps. Looking forward to a good response from customers.”, says Namita Sheth, Product Manager.

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM along with certified Magento and Odoo developers. Over the last decade, it has carved out a niche for itself in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions.

A few months ago, they ventured into Shopify apps with its first-ever app – AppJetty Language Translator. Since then, they’ve never looked back and are already making it big in the Shopify market with five more apps already rolled out following the success of AppJetty Language Translator.

To know more about AppJetty Language Translator 2.0 and integrate it with your Shopify store, you can visit https://apps.shopify.com/appjetty-language-translator.