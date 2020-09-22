Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market worth $1.53 Billion by 2022

“Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is projected to reach $1.53 Billion by 2022 from $1.09 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.0%. analyzes and studies the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the CRRT market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Factors such as increasing global incidence of acute kidney injury, increasing incidence of sepsis, growing prevalence of diabetes, and hypertension are driving the growth of the market.

Disposables product segment poised to grow fastest in CRRT market

On the basis of product, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into CRRT systems, disposables, and dialysates & replacement fluids. The disposables segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to the large and regular demand for consumables owing to their short work life.

Continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on modality, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF), continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD), and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF). CVVHDF segment is projected to register the highest CAGR due to benefits of convection and diffusion for the removal of solutes (which combines filtration and dialysis processes for the removal of small to medium-sized molecules).

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the CRRT market

Geographically, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of acute kidney injuries.

The major players in continuous renal replacement therapy market are Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bellco S.r.l. (Italy), NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Infomed SA (Switzerland), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), and Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan).

