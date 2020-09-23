Integrity Supply, Inc. CEO Speaks Out About Online Growth Acquired With Their All New Online Store

Willoughby, OH, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Integrity Supply, Inc. (“Integrity”) was founded by John Colavecchio, Chief Executive Officer, in 2000 and has steadily become a prominent retail distributor for the highest quality painting, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufactures in the United States. For us, it is not just about having a wide selection of products at great prices; we believe in the success of our company and colleagues and obsess on exceeding the expectations of our customers.

Initially, Integrity was primarily a direct marketer of paint supplies and sundries with a small core offering from a select group of manufacturers. Today, Integrity offers both an on-line catalogue and a personalized account management team with live customer support with over 350 manufacturers and 20,000 unique products available. As we work closely with our valued customers, we continue to add strategic manufacturers that complement our current product offerings so both current and prospective customers can rely on Integrity for not only a complete product offering but a personalized experience at affordable prices with immediate fulfillment.

In 2019, Integrity made a large investment in its online catalogue to ensure the purchasing experience is seamless and customized to each customer; the redesign allows customers to easily navigate and search for the products they utilize in their daily business activities with the convenience of avoiding multiple trips to the local paint supply store. In 2020, Integrity has experienced a one-thousand percent (1,000%) increase in online sales as a result of redesigning its website. During these tough economic times, Integrity offers their own product line of quality products at prices below some of the more sought-after manufacturers without reducing quality.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio our goal is to bring you the best shopping experience either through our helpful staff or our online catalogue.

About the Online Store:

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company’s customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.

Contact Informartion

Integrity Supply Inc.

4838 East 355th Street Willoughby, OH 44094

(866) 918-0300

sales@integritysupply.com