Ecosmob offers a multi-tenant broadcasting solution to promote your brands

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob assists companies in enhancing sales and promoting brands through its multi-tenant broadcasting solution.

Ecosmob announced the launch of a Multi-tenant broadcasting solution to help businesses to promote their brands and launch more local marketing campaigns.

The websites, SEO, internet, and digital marketing assist businesses in reaching out to a wide spectrum of global buyers. However, these digital marketing techniques are of little use for local businesses. They need a way to reach the huge local population and promote their brand at the least cost. Ecosmob has launched a multi-tenant broadcasting solution for local businesses to capture the local market and promote the brand.

Ecosmob VP, on the launch of a Multi-tenant broadcasting solution, said, “Our voice broadcasting solution is easy and simple to use. Even small traders unfamiliar with computer operation can set up voice or SMS broadcast campaigns, schedule the broadcast time and design a voice or text message with response time included in the message. They can then program the software to send the message to thousands of numbers at the desired time. The software initiates to broadcast automatically at the scheduled time.”

Businesses can create and run the campaigns at regular time intervals. SMS broadcast reaches a person whether he or she uses the internet or not. The multi-tenant broadcasting solution uses VoIP Technology rather than GSM and is cheaper, especially when you need to send thousands of SMSs.

A multi-tenant broadcasting solution from Ecosmob is beneficial for small as well as large businesses. It assists them in reaching local populations and reaps rich dividends. They can personalize language and text as well as broadcast time for local marketing campaigns.

Ecosmob offers voice broadcasting solutions backed by support in terms of maintenance and training. It offers flawlessly and is highly affordable for businesses of all sizes.

The company plans to offer a Multi-tenant broadcasting solution on pay as you go model to rope in even more small businesses.

Businesses interested in voice broadcasting solutions can contact Ecosmob Technologies private limited.

