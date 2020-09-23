Best 3D Printing Software in 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — 3D printing software provides instructions to 3D printers and then connects or consolidates information in order to create a real-life 3D model. 3D printers create a customized object by printing it off in successive layers. 3D printing software can be used by organizations in a number of fields. This software can also be used to produce certain food types. Other technological applications for 3D printing are most widely found in manufacturing industries. 3D printing software is commonly used to produce computer parts, objects, or even houses.

360Quadrants has identified many vendors offering the best 3D printing softwareand listed them to help companies make rational purchasing decisions. Such quadrants are generated following an in-depth vendor assessment that includes a full range of capabilities and go to business strategy for business development. These quadrants are revised every 90 days in the 3D printing software space and involve an enhanced review of the solutions and efficiency of the vendors by experts.

360Quadrants conducts a thorough SWOT analysis and assesses the vendors selected for placement accurately. This evaluation lets organizations gain information about future market prospects and developments so that they can provide the solutions necessary for growth and sector development. 360Quadrants provides a comprehensive listing of major corporations that ease the vendor selection process.

Quadrant Categorization for 3D Printing Software

360Quadrants analyzes 20 vendors in the 3D printing software space, and 9 vendors are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies and placed in the quadrant.

Fusion 360, Onshape, Tinkercad, and Solid Edge areidentified as Visionary Leaders and placed on the quadrant in the 3D printing softwarespace.

Geomagic Freeformhas been described as an Innovator in the 3D printing software space.

Blender, Simplify3D, and MeshLab are identified as Emerging Companies in 3D printing software.

UltimakerCurahas been categorized as a Dynamic Differentiator in 3D printing software.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

After extensive research on vendor offerings and strategies to capture the market, top vendors in3D printing softwareare identified in order to be placed in the quadrant. More than 80 parameters are set for the analysis based on two different sectors: Product Portfolio and Business Strategy. Product Portfolio includes parameters such as features and functionality, applications catered, types of deployment, and services &support, whereas business strategy includes parameters such as global ®ional reach, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, industry verticals served, and distribution network.

The parameters decided by the analysts and industry experts are given weights to derive an overall score. This score is determined by internal researchers by analyzing the vendors based on the above two categories: Product Portfolio and Business Strategy. Vendors are given ascore that decides the position of the vendor on the 360Quadrant. This quadrant is modified and updated if anycompany undergoes any strategic changes.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Architecture Software, Expense Management Software, and Facility Management Software.

