‘Strat School’ Launches To Help Children Learn Math, Statistics, More While Having Fun Remotely

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Mathematics, statistics and probability can be difficult concepts for children to grasp, even in normal teaching settings. With distance and “virtual” learning the norm for many this fall, the challenge of understanding these and other academic disciplines may be even greater. Strat-O-Matic (www.strat-o-matic.com), the leader in sports simulation games, has helped launch “Strat School,” a FREE platform which will help kids, especially budding sports fans, learn basics and even more advanced math, writing and more through its new series of lesson plans aimed at kids ages 6- 9 and ages 10 and up.

Strat-O-Matic offers detailed lesson plans for teachers and parents interested in using the game as a teaching device. For kids ages 6-9, Strat-O-Matic Baseball Express helps children learn about making decisions using probability, computing statistics like batting average and ERA, and developing writing skills with simple game recaps, among others. For ages 10 and up, Strat-O-Matic Baseball takes it to the next level, with higher math and statistics, emphasis on the quick computation that comes with each dice roll and ways to encourage students to learn more about the players from sets like the Hall of Famers, and even about the civil rights movement through Strat’s Negro League Stars.

The skills that kids can learn while playing Strat-O-Matic board games come naturally. How often is this particular batter likely to get a hit or home run? Which relief pitcher would be most effective against the upcoming batter? How is ERA calculated? What are the key moments of the game to include in a written recap? What more can students learn about particular historically significant players? In the fun environment of playing Strat-O-Matic baseball, all of these educational benefits are possible.

“Playing Strat-O-Matic has always been a great way for kids to enhance important skills almost unconsciously,” said Hal Richman, Strat-O-Matic President. “By following our comprehensive plans, teachers and parents can help them stay engaged as they learn not just the math and statistics that are inherent to game play, but lessons like writing and history that are natural extensions of enjoying the game.”

Those interested in learning more about how Strat-O-Matic can be a valuable teaching tool can contact Strat-O-Matic at customerservice@strat-o-matic.com. A series of short videos highlighting some of these benefits are available on the Strat-O-Matic YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/StratOMaticMarketing.

About Strat-O-Matic

Strat-O-Matic was invented by 11-year-old Hal Richman in his bedroom in Great Neck, N.Y. in 1948 as a result of his frustration with the statistical randomness of other baseball board games. He discovered that the statistical predictability of dice would give his game the realism he craved. Over the next decade, he perfected the game at summer camp and then as a student at Bucknell University. After producing All-Star sets in 1961 and ‘62, he parlayed a $5,000 loan from his father (and made a deal that if it didn’t work out he would work for his father’s insurance company) into the original 1962 Strat-O-Matic Baseball season game. Needless to say, Hal never had to take a job with his father.

Strat-O-Matic, based in Glen Head, NY and on the Internet at www.strat-o-matic.com, manufactures the top selling sports board games and realism/stats sports digital games. The Company publishes baseball, football, basketball and hockey games to play both on and off your computer and mobile screens. “Strat-O” games are known throughout the sports community for their statistical realism and accuracy. The Company has the world’s greatest sports game stat libraries with top-of-the-line seasons dating back to the early 1900’s. At the start of the 2016 MLB season, Strat-O-Matic introduced Baseball Daily, its first product featuring digital player cards that update every day to reflect real life current player performance as the season progresses.

The Company has a loyal celebrity following including a bevy of sports broadcasters such as Bob Costas, Jon Miller and Dan Shulman, former MLB’ers Keith Hernandez, Doug Glanville and Cal Ripken Jr., and sports super fans including Drew Carey, Ben Bernanke, Bryant Gumbel, Spike Lee and Tim Robbins. More information is available at: www.strat-o-matic.com.