Semplastics expands Central Florida headquarters

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Semplastics, an international material engineering company, is expanding its Central Florida headquarters to make room for its team to fulfill several contracts from the Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

“Semplastics’ technologies and plans for the future are coal reimagined,” said Bill Easter, founder of Semplastics. “One day, our team will be responsible for creating a stronger, safer and fireproof house entirely out of coal. We’re looking forward to have more space to accomplish our goals and bring in new staff for support.”

The Department of Energy has taken note of Semplastics’ work on the reuse of coal. In fact, the NETL has awarded the firm $4 million in grants and contracts. Semplastics received a $1.4 million contract to create new uses for coal waste, a $1.5 million grant for X-TILES™ and a nearly $1 million contract to help fund the research for turning coal into battery materials.

Semplastics Central Florida headquarters is based in Oviedo, Florida. The company has customers across the United States and on four continents. As part of its expansion, Semplastics is considering hiring several new employees in the coming year.

About Semplastics

Semplastics, a Florida-based material engineering company, launched in 2000. Over the last 20 years, Semplastics has supplied plastic engineered components to a broad range of industries from medical to aerospace. The Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, X-MAT®, was later formed in 2013. Since inception, X-MAT® has developed a revolutionary, high-performance material that combines properties of metals (electrical conductivity), engineering plastics (lightweight) and ceramics (high operating temperature). Semplastics has held partnerships with NASA, Space Florida and the Department of Energy. Its game-changing material has various current applications including fireproof roof tiles and building materials, lightweight space mirrors, battery electrodes and 3D printing ceramics. Semplastics’ technology can be custom-engineered to fit many specifications and has unlimited potential market applications. To learn more about Semplastics and X-MAT®’s capabilities and future projects, visit their websites at https://semplastics.com/ and https://www.x-materials.com or call (407)353-6885.

