JSBell & Partners Announces California Divorce Practice

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — JSBell & Partners is proud to announce that it has expanded to include divorce law as part of its practice. Getting divorced can be one of the most difficult events in a person’s life, and the firm has undertaken its expansion in order to help divorcing spouses in California navigate the process successfully and without unnecessary compromise.

Firm founder James S. Bell is an accomplished attorney who has obtained some of the largest settlements and verdicts in U.S. history. His main objective in expanding the firm’s practice to include divorce law is to make the process as hassle-free as possible for spouses who are ready to go their separate ways.

Mr. Bell and the firm’s other attorneys are available to help divorcing spouses resolve complicated matters in complex and high-net-worth divorces nationwide. This includes matters involving retirement plans, pensions, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, pensions, and future earnings. With nationwide litigation experience, the firm’s attorneys are also able to efficiently handle complex issues such as cross-border custody matters, venue selection, child protection, and multistate divorce proceedings on behalf of California residents. The firm’s lawyers are equally skilled in divorce negotiations and litigation, and they are committed to ensuring that their clients do not give up any more than is absolutely necessary during the divorce process.

JSBell & Partners has an extensive track record that includes securing billions of dollars for the firm’s clients through settlement negotiations and effective trial representation. With the firm’s expansion, Mr. Bell is looking forward to continuing this legacy by helping spouses secure favorable outcomes in their divorces. “While getting divorced is not easy, but this should not discourage spouses from doing what is necessary to protect their assets, their finances, and their relationships with their children. At JSBell & Partners, we are committed to ensuring that our clients achieve the outcomes they deserve.”

Divorcing spouses in California who are in need of highly-experienced legal representation are encouraged to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation at JSBell & Partners. The firm can be reached by phone at213-468-0881 or online at Cal-Divorce.com.

