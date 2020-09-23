Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Need to curtail escalating healthcare costs

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Market growth can be attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management. However, high deployment costs and reluctance among end users to adopt new methods are expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

[176 Pages Report] The Ambulatory surgical centers market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

Based on products and services, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market. The need to control the increasing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors are a major driver that propels the demand for healthcare provider solutions.

Based on components, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.

Based on specialty, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into single and multi-specialty. In 2019, the multi-specialty segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities and the availability of reimbursement for these procedures.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of Ambulatory surgical centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), CureMD (US), HST Pathways (US), and Surgical Information Systems (US).