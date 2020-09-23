Medical Camera Market | Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% | Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Camera Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dental), Resolution (HD, SD), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras

Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras

Growth Opportunities in Asia

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on sensors, the market is segmented into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. In 2016, the CMOS segment accounted for the largest share of this market; various advantages such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost are driving high adoption of CMOS sensor-based cameras.

Based on resolution, the market includes standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted for the largest share of this market due to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global medical cameras market due to growing government and private investments to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of hospitals, especially in Asia.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

The major players in the Medical Camera Market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation, Canada).