Pet Food Market Revenue Insights | Emerging Trends & Demand | Forecast Report, 2022

The global Pet Food Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Pet Food Market is anticipated to reach USD 98.81 billion by 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing demand, increasing trend of nuclear families, improved consciousness about pet health, and fast humanization of pets, product development & technological innovations.

Key Players:



Big Heart Pet Brands

Uni-Charm Corp.

Mars Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Nestle SA

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as changing standard of living, rise in disposable income, increase in number of pet owners, and growing pet humanization significantly fuel the market growth. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as growing obesity in pets and increasing pet allergies.

The Pet Food Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Pet Food Market may be explored by application as Cats, Dogs, and Others. The “Dog” segment dominated the application of the Pet Food Market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Dogs are the friendliest animals kept as pets across the globe. Accessibility of dog food for various types is expected to have an optimistic influence on industry development over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Dry Food

Wet/Canned Food

Nutritious Food

Snacks/treats

Application Outlook:

Dogs

Cats

Others

Regional Insights:

The market may be explored by sale channel as Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops, Internet Sales, and Others (Grocery Stores, Non-grocery Stores). Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the market in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing urbanization across the developing economies that has resulted in larger adoption of several animals as companions will boost the Pet Food Market growth in the years to come.

