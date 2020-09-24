CDN Security Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2022

As per report “CDN Security Market by Type (DDOS Protection, Web Application Firewall, Bot Mitigation & Screen Scraping Protection, Data Security, and DNS Protection), Organization Size, Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2022″,tThe CDN security market is expected to grow from USD 1.93 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.63 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2017 to 2022. The market is primarily driven by continuously increasing instances of DDoS and application layer security attacks and rising customer preferences for cloud-based services.

Based on type, the CDN security market has been segmented into DDoS protection, web application firewall, bot mitigation & screen scraping protection, data security, and DNS protection. The DNS protection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022. The significant demand for DNS protection from various verticals such as e-commerce websites and government agencies, rising security threats due to the complexity of DNS; and the demand for DNS protection as an essential security measure in CDN security are major factors supporting the high growth of the DNS protection segment.

Based on vertical, the CDN security market has been segmented into media, entertainment, and gaming; e-commerce; retail & consumer goods; IT & telecommunication; BFSI; public sector; manufacturing & automotive; healthcare & pharmaceutical; travel & tourism; and others (education, power, electricity & utility). The media, entertainment, and gaming segment is expected to account for the largest share of the CDN security market in 2017. Rising trends in the Video on Demand (VoD) concept, online audio streaming, podcasts, live web episodes, Virtual Reality (VR) games, and mobile gamers have boosted the adoption of augmented CDN solutions by vendors to provide uninterrupted services to users. This has resulted in considerable increase in demand for CDN security from the media, entertainment, and gaming segment.

The CDN security market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Increasing innovations in technologies through R&D, rise in deployment of the cloud CDN solutions, digital connectivity, and cyber-attacks are the key factors responsible for the deployment of CDN security in the North American region. Presence of key companies, such as Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, Limelight Networks, StackPath, Microsoft, and Arbor Networks in this region is also fueling the CDN security market during the forecast period.

