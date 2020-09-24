Keep your Windows Server safe with Acronis Backup for Server

Woburn, United States of America, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis is proud to introduce the launch of Acronis Backup for Server 12.5 Build: 16343, one of the most comprehensive backup solutions for Windows Server environments. It is also capable of backing up more than 20 other platforms, regardless of their size or physical location. Update 5 includes a new installation package complete with both 32- and 64-bit installation files. It is also now possible to generate MST files on the machine where the agent has already been installed. Moreover, several minor issues have been fixed to improve performance, reliability, and security.

Acronis Backup for Server is easy to use and highly secure. It is designed to back up your entire Windows Server environment in just a few easy steps. The quick start and ease of use means you can easily avoid a lot of the downtime associated with routine backup operations. At the same time, there is no compromise on data security and business continuity. Convenience and performance don’t always have to come at a cost!

Acronis Backup for Server does more than just back up your Windows Server systems. It also includes a powerful restore function that keeps downtime to a minimum and lets you get back to business as usual after an otherwise serious server or software failure. You can save time by restoring only the data you need thanks to granular recovery methods. For example, it is possible to recover specific systems, drives, volumes, or even specific Microsoft application data like Microsoft Exchange mailboxes. The unmatched scalability and centralized management ensures administrators always have complete visibility into their backup routines via a web-based console that is accessible from anywhere.

If you’re looking for powerful application-aware backup and restore for any Windows Server-based environment, Acronis Backup for Server has you covered. Try out the 30-day free trial at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/business/backup/windows-server/ .