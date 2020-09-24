NY Drapery Care Now Serving Lower Westchester County

New York's Most Well-Reputed Drapery Cleaner Now Serving Lower Westchester

Posted on 2020-09-24 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Save Big When You Clean Your High End Window Treatments Instead of Investing in New Ones

Scarsdale, NY, USA, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Since 2004 NY Drapery Care has provided hand cleaning and care  services for fine custom drapery and fabric blinds. Unlike other cleaning companies that offer drapery and blind cleaning among a host of other cleaning services, NY Drapery Care remains completely focused on Specialized Drapery & Fabric Blinds Cleaning.

If you live in Southern Westchester and have invested in high end custom drapery for your home, contact NY Drapery Care before your painting or renovation work starts. By scheduling the pros to come before the other work starts, they can take responsibility for the removal of your drapery, which will prevent unnecessary issues caused by painters or other contractors unintentionally manhandling the fabrics.

If you are scheduling the cleaning as a stand-alone project, NY Drapery Care can normally install the cleaned drapery within 10 days of removal unless other arrangements are made. When they return they will do any necessary touch up steaming and dress the windows so your pace looks just right.

NY Drapery Cleaning does all of their dry cleaning by hand in a specially designed workroom where they can take all the time necessary to do the best job possible.

By cleaning every treatment by hand, using only 100% eco-friendly and odor free solutions, and letting the fabric naturally air dry, they avoid issues of shrinkage or damage to even fragile fabrics. Sun damaged treatments can be cleaned safely without fear of further damage since the drapery is never put into a  dry cleaning machine where it would be saturated with solution, tumbled and then dried with heat.

Depending on the circumstances some drapery cleaning may be done on site using dry vapor steam as an alternative to dry cleaning by hand. This non-chemical drapery cleaning process uses the heat generated by the dry vapor to sanitize the fabric. That in combination with Hepa filtered vacuuming thoroughly removes the layer of soot and dust that inevitably coats all window treatments even in bucolic Westchester.

With over 16 years of experience servicing our customers in Manhattan and Lower Westchester, we can honestly guide you to the best drapery cleaning process for your specific needs.

Name of Press Contact:  Chuck Strausser
Phone:  914-848-4041

Email: chuck@nydraperycare.com

 

