Feed Antioxidants Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Feed Antioxidants Market by Type Synthetic (BHT, BHA, Ethoxyquin, and Propyl Gallate) and Natural (Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Botanical Extracts, and Vitamins), Animal (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Cattle, and Pets), Form, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated at USD 356 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 474 million by 2025. Factors such as a rise in demand for quality feed, improved technology for feed production, and an increase in the standardization of meat products stimulate the growth of the feed antioxidants market across the globe.

The poultry segment is projected to account for the largest feed antioxidants market share, by animal

In poultry production, one of the major factors for feed is the cost; hence, reducing feed costs per bird is a priority. Poultry production has to be efficient as feed has to be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants, which increase digestibility and prevent the loss of nutrients, with the result that the poultry gains more nutritional value from the same amount of feed. Companies such as Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kemin provide feed antioxidants such as carotenoids, tocopherols, synthetic antioxidants and citric acid, BHT, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and tocopheryl acetate for the poultry industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138013648

The BHT segment is projected to account for the largest synthetic feed antioxidants market share

Synthetic antioxidants are generally produced as pure substances with consistent composition and are applied in well-defined mixtures with pure substances. Higher stability, easy availability, and low cost of production fuel the growth of the synthetic segment in the feed antioxidants market. Also, it protects fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients against oxidative degradation, along with the loss of active ingredients in feed. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing BHT market. This is attributed to the growth of the feed industry in the region.

For the natural feed antioxidants market, the carotenoids segment is projected to account for the largest market share

The growing application of carotenoids in feed due to the modernization of livestock farming techniques in the swine, poultry, and aquaculture industries fuels the demand for feed antioxidants. Carotenoids help in meeting the rising demand for pork and poultry meat by enhancing the palatability of feed grades and in supplementing animals with the required nutrients for their growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feed antioxidants market in 2018. Asia Pacific, being the largest continent with a relatively fast economic development, is witnessing a rising demand for meat. Consequently, to produce quality meat, feed antioxidants are gaining importance and being incorporated to prevent spoilage and increase shelf-life.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=138013648

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the feed antioxidants market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Perstorp (Sweden), Alltech (US), Caldic (Canada), Novus International (US), Chemical Fine Sciences (India), Oxiris Chemical (Spain), VDH ChemTech (India), Zhejiang Medicine (China), BTSA (Spain), Bertol Company (Czech Republic), FoodSafe Technologies (US), Videka Company (US), Lallemand Animal Nutrition (Canada), and Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria (Spain).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com