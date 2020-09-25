Ancient Resource Auctions’ October 3rd Online Sale Features Fine Antiquities and Ethnographic Items

Montrose, CA, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — A lovely Roman marble head of a woman from the Julio-Claudian Period (circa early 1st Century BC), a fantastic Roman marble funerary stele (standing slab of stone with hieroglyphic carving or sculptured design) from the 2nd or 3rd Century AD, and a beautiful circa 500-460 BC Greek black-figure lekythos (painted pottery vessel) are expected top lots in Ancient Resource Auctions’ online Fall Exceptional Antiquities Sale planned for Saturday, October 3rd.

“It’s Auction 87 and we’re featuring an incredible assortment of antiquities from a wide variety of cultures,” said Gabriel Vandervort of Ancient Resource Auctions. “Buyers will get wonderful pieces at great prices.” To preview lots and to learn more, people can visit the Ancient Resource Auctions website, at www.AncientResourceAuctions.com.

The auction is up and online now for pre-bidding. It will go live on auction day, October 3rd, at 9 am Pacific time and continue throughout the day. Up for bid are around 450 lots of authentic Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Near Eastern, Holy Land, Byzantine, Asian and Pre-Columbian antiquities, plus attractive examples of ethnographic art – something for every level of collector.

The Roman marble head of a woman from the Julio-Claudian Period was rendered in the manner of the Empress Livia Drusilla (also known as Julia Augusta). Her features are well-defined, with pursed lips and rolled curls at her forehead and framing her face. The partially restored head is attached to a marble base, with an overall height of 15 ¾ inches. It should bring $9,000-$12,000.

The 2nd or 3rd Century AD Roman marble funerary stele depicts the upper part of a man emerging from a basket within a shrine, a laurel wreath on either side and rosette flanked by flowers in the pediment. The 23 ½ inch tall stele is in the style the man wearing a tunic with wavy hair, his features nicely rendered. It has an estimate of $4,500-$7,000.

The circa 500-460 BC Greek black-figure lekythos is a wonderful example with light deposits, featuring a siren holding a lyre standing atop a mound, a nude male figure standing to right before, looking back. On either side are standing women, each wearing a long chiton and himation. The 8 ½ inch tall piece is expected to realize $3,500-$5,000.

An Egyptian papyrus text from a Book of the Dead from the Late Ptolemaic Period, circa 664-30 BC, from a chapter between 64 – 129, has a pre-sale estimate of $7,000-$10,000. To either side are large blocks of Hieratic text. It’s weathered from age, but is important (and impressive, at 36 inches by 11 inches). It’s an attractive piece with lovely vignettes.

A Roman marble relief depicting a potter’s shop from around the 2nd Century AD, with the potter seen sitting at his wheel (or low table) attaching a handle to an amphora – a fabulous example of daily life at the height of the Roman Empire – is estimated to reach $3,000-$4,000. The 6 inch by 4 inch piece boasts fine detailing – a great item for display.

A choice Cypriot bichrome jug from the Cypro-Archaic I era, circa 750-600 BC, having an ovoid body and ring foot, the short, narrow neck surmounted by a trefoil spout with a single handle attached to rim and shoulder, should fetch $600-$900. The 8 ¼ inch tall vessel is decorated with stylized fish flanking a central medallion with concentric circles.

A 5 ½ inch tall Greek pottery plastic vase depicting a female head from around the 4th Century BC, her youthful features modeled with plump lips and wide eyes, the hair dressed in long ringlets, surmounted by a wreath with foliage, should hit $3,000-$4,000.

An olive-green Roman glass bottle from the 2nd or 3rd Century AD, the body having a wide piriform shape with a lightly indented bottom, and the tubular neck surmounted by a wide rim and the single strap handle with vertical ribbing, has a pre-sale estimate of $1,800-$2,500. The bottle is a little more than 5 ½ inches in height and has light deposits.

A Tanzanian Makonde initiation helmet mask from the early 20th Century, made of carved wood and decorated with carved tribal scarification, the head decorated with real human hair, is estimated to earn $400-$600. The 9 ¼ inch by 7 ¾ inch mask was often used to scare women and children. It was also used during the initiation of boys to men.

A pair of large Colima dancers from West Mexico, circa 100 BC-100 AD, one wearing armor and a mask pulled up to reveal his face (9 inches tall), and one wearing a necklace with a long pendant and his upper arms with cicatrices (9 ½ inches tall), should garner $400-$700 – both nice examples with deep red-orange burnished slip and light deposits.

All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ bidding platform, at bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bids can also be placed on Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to LiveAuctioneers is at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/178626_a87-fall-exceptional-antiquities-sale/?pageSize=all.

In addition to online bidding, phone and absentee bids will be accepted. When bidding this way, a 19.5 percent buyer’s premium will apply, versus a 24.5 percent premium when bidding online via LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com, and 20 percent via the Ancient Resource Auctions bidding platform and app. For additional information, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com.

Because of social distancing restrictions in Los Angeles and the COVID-19 health crisis, in-person meetings to preview items are difficult. However, Ancient Resource Auctions is happy to send additional photos and conduct detailed condition reports for interested bidders, as well as answer any and all questions. Call 818-425-9633 or email ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.

To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the Saturday, October 3rd Fall Exceptional Antiquities Sale, please visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com. Updates are posted often. For more information call 818-425-9633 or email them at ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.

About Ancient Resource Auctions:

Ancient Resource Auctions is one of the few truly specialized auction houses as it pertains to handling rare antiquities. “We’re a small operation with a true passion and dedication for ancient history,” company owner Gabriel Vandervort said, “with decades of combined experience working specifically with these items. Buyers can feel secure knowing we only offer genuine antiquities.” Ancient Resource Auctions is always seeking quality ancient art and antiquities for future auctions. To inquire about consigning one piece or an entire collection, you may call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com. All inquiries are confidential. For more info, visit www.ancientresourceauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Gabriel Vandervort

Ancient Resource Auctions

P. O. Box 278

Montrose, CA 91021 (USA)

818-425-9633

ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com

http://www.ancientresourceauctions.com