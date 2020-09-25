e-End Unveils New Website Design

Frederick, Maryland, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — e-End, a Maryland electronic recycling and data destruction company, has recently released a new website showcasing their secure data destruction, asset disposition, degaussing and other services. The team at e-End has released this new website with the hopes that it will better represent who they are and what they stand for as a business. They have designed the new website to help provide a more user-friendly and intuitive feel that makes it easy for visitors to get to know their company and its services.

e-End’s new website features a complete reimagining of their online presence. On the website, visitors and potential clients will find a modernized user experience and improved organization of information regarding their company. The new website makes it simple for visitors to learn about the company and its most important details while also streamlining the process with a more logical flow of information and an improved menu organization. Overall, the new website is sleeker and is a more accurate representation of the quality of business e-End represents and the important service that they offer.

e-End is an electronic recycling and data destruction service that helps cover a large range of recycling and destruction services including secure data destruction, electronics recycling, equipment & device destruction, and IT asset disposition (ITAD). They are validated by the highest electronic certifications that keep customers compliant with GLB, SOX, FACTA, and more. They are the top choice in electronics recycling and data destruction because of their reputation of exceeding expectations with their cutting edge process. e-End takes pride in helping protect the environment and thoroughly educating their clientele

With the release of this new website, the team at e-End hopes that they will be able to more accurately convey who they are as a company to online visitors who want to learn more about their company. Featuring a more modern look and feel, improved organization, and a compact and informative home page, the new e-End website is representative of the innovative and valuable company they have become. For more information, contact e-End today at 240-713-5855 or visit their new website at https://eendusa.com/. Their offices are located at 7118 Geoffrey Way, Frederick, MD 21704.

###