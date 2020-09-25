Acordis Technology & Solutions is now a Partner of Palo Alto Networks

Miami, Florida, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis, a prominent IT consulting firm headquartered in Miramar, Florida, is now a partner of Palo Alto, the global cybersecurity leader. Together, they are empowering organizations to work securely from anywhere.

Acordis Technology & Solutions is best known for its expertise, performance, and knowledge in managed IT services, data management, cloud computing, digital signage, IT security and more. Acordis helps bring advanced ideas to the table while implementing cutting-edge technology that delivers solutions, streamlines processes, and helps companies stay more productive and reduce operating costs. Being persistent on it, they are proud to announce that they are a partner of Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. They help address the world’s greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that leverages the latest advances in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By offering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, they are at the forefront of securing tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

By becoming a partner of Palo Alto, Acordis can strengthen business operations by increasing automation and improving response times. With Acordis and Palo Alto’s transformation services, tools, best practices and assistance, organizations can prevent or mitigate cyber-attacks. Services, delivered by Palo Alto Networks and Acordis Technology & Solutions, help align your people, procedures and processes with business’ needs; enabling a level of confidence that is unprecedented.

Acordis has partnered with Palo Alto to help build a more secure future for the world. Acordis Technology & Solutions and Palo Alto Networks ensure each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

# # #

About Acordis Technology & Solutions.

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in the Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products and more. Acordis reduces your operating costs by increasing their efficiencies within the workgroups to maximize the output.

Acordis Technology & Solutions Contact:

Alexandra Porben

Acordis Technology & Solutions

aporben@acordiscorp.com

Copyright ©2020. Acordis Technology & Solutions is a registered trademark of Acordis International Corp. All rights reserved.