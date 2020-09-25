Acordis Technology & Solutions Among South Florida Business Journal’s Fast 50and Inc.5000

Miami, Florida, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis Technology & Solutions announced that they have made the South Florida Business Journal’s Fast 50 and the Inc.5000 list; recognizing the 50 fastest-growing private companies in South Florida and the fastest growing companies in America, respectively.

Acordis, the provider of managed IT services, data management, cloud computing, digital signage and more, was honored at South Florida Business Journal Fast 50awards virtual event for amazing evolution in a short span of time. South Florida Business Journal Fast 50 awards announce two lists, namely the top 25 companies with less than $25 million in revenue and top 25 companies with more than $25 million in revenue. Acordis Technology & Solutions is ranked 14th in the $25 million and above category for the South Florida Business Journal Fast 50 Award. The ranking was declared at the Fast 50 Awards virtual ceremony on Wednesday, August 26.

This month, Acordis Technology & Solutions was also named in the Inc.5000 list of Americas’ fastest-growing private companies. They are ranked 2,928th on the Inc. 5000 list. The private companies honored were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. For Acordis, it was a proud moment making the Inc. 5000 list and being recognized for the great work they have done.

Acordis, a leading IT consulting firm headquartered in Miramar, Florida, is proud to be included on both lists. They are looking forward to continuing this path and expanding their solutions to help businesses achieve their long-term goals.

About Acordis Technology & Solutions

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in the Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products and more. Acordis reduces your operating costs by increasing their efficiencies within the workgroups to maximize the output.

